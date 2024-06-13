GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Asif Ali, Amala Paul’s ‘Level Cross’ to release in theatres on this date

Written and directed by Arfaz Ayub, the film has music scored by Vishal Chandrashekhar

Updated - June 13, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Level Cross’

Poster of ‘Level Cross’ | Photo Credit: @asifali/Instagram

Level Cross, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Asif Ali, Amala Paul and Sharafudheen, has locked a release date.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a special motion poster to announce that the film will release in theatres on July 26.

'Partners' locks release date

Written and directed by Arfaz Ayub, Level Cross is billed as a mystery thriller. A previously released teaser showed Asif and Amala’s characters venture into a deserted, haunted village.

With music scored by Vishal Chandrashekhar, the film has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar and editing by Deepu Joseph.

Produced by Ramesh P Pillai under Abhishek Films banner, the film is presented by Jeethu Joseph. Notably, the film marks the production banner’s first Malayalam project, and interestingly, they are also bankrolling Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film Ram starring Mohanlal.

'Once Upon a Time in Kochi' movie review: A forgettable 'comedy thriller' that is neither funny nor thrilling

