Ashwin Kumar, Pugazh to star in rom-com ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’

Ashwin and Pugazh  

After his stint on reality TV show Cooku with Comali, Ashwin Kumar is set to appear in his debut film as a hero with Enna Solla Pogirai, produced by Trident Arts R Ravindran. The film, which will also star comedian Pugazh, is directed by Hariharan A, who helmed the web series Ctrl Alt Del.

In a press release, director Hariharan A said, “The movie is set against an urban backdrop, and will be completely shot in Chennai starting from July 19. We were supposed to start the shoot earlier, but unfortunately had to postpone due to the second wave pandemic issues.”

He adds, “As soon as I completed the script, I approached Trident Arts Ravindran sir to narrate it. He was happy with my narration and suggested that Ashwin would suit this role. Ashwin is an actor with charisma and a great performer, who can emote with ease and I am excited to work with him.”

On the title, which is inspired from AR Rahman’s song from the film Kandukondein Kandukondein, Hariharan says, “The title has a lot of significance with the script. Besides, it’s my all-time favourite song. The film will be on the lines of beautiful rom-coms like Minsara Kanavu and Unnale Unnale.”

He also reveals that the film is a triangular love story, “I cannot reveal more than this for now. Vijay TV fame Pugazh will be seen in a role that is more than a comedian. His character has a good substantiality. We are finalising the heroines for the film and will be making an announcement soon on this.”

Richard M Nathan is handling the cinematography, while the duo of Vivek-Mervin compose the music.

 


