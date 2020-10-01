Ashwath Marimuthu on being fascinated by Mani Ratnam’s ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’

01 October 2020 16:02 IST

A universally-celebrated TV show and a recent Mani Ratnam entertainer make up Oh My Kadavule director Ashwath Marimuthu’s Watchlist for this week

A scene from the film ‘It's a Wonderful Life’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It’s A Wonderful Life

Frank Capra is one of my favourite directors. True to the title, it is the kind of film that spreads positivity and shows you how beautiful and gifted this life is. It’s a Wonderful Life is a movie I would like everybody to watch. It is the kind of film I would like to make, someday.

Jessie Pinkman in ‘El Camino’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Breaking Bad

The only thing that is common for all filmmakers is Breaking Bad. It is a series that is always inspiring for us. There have been a lot of TV shows of late and the interest in them dies down when they prolong them. But that never happened with this....everything, every character is so perfect. Walter White is probably the most talked-about character in TV history.

Homeland

A CIA operative is on the hunt for an American prisoner. They have dealt with a lot of things from a female perspective and the first three seasons are extraordinary. The series explores the dynamics between the two — like The Silence of the Lambs — and touches upon multiple subjects like Stockholmn Syndrome. It also gave me an insight into the workings of the CIA.

A still from ‘17 Again’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

17 Again

A nice, feel-good film that I caught recently.It may not be a popular one but it is like a sitcom. I found a lot of resemblance to this and my life, and I could connect to it. The movie is basically about looking back at your past, which was what Oh My Kadavule was also about.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

It somehow did not hit the right chord when I watched it in theatres. However, I revisited it later on an OTT platform and was awestruck by its storytelling. Today, having made my debut, when I watch the film from a director’s viewpoint, it gives a whole new perspective. What pulled me into Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was the way it is told and the internal politics that happens inside a gangster family.

