Ashutosh Rana, Bidita Bag’s courtroom drama ‘Lakeerein’ gets release date

October 10, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Actors Ashutosh Rana and Bidita Bag are set to come up with a courtroom drama titled Lakeerein, which will be released on November 3.

The drama deals with the sensitive subject of marital rape and consent within marriage. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Tuesday. He wrote, "ASHUTOSH RANA - BIDITA BAG - TIA BAJPAI: LAKEEREIN MOTION POSTER OUT NOW... 3 NOV 2023 RELEASE... #Lakeerein to release in *cinemas* on 3 Nov 2023... Distributed by #RelianceEntertainment. Starring #AshutoshRana, #BiditaBag, #TiaBajpai, #GauravChopra, #RajeshJais and #AmanVerma. Directed by Durgesh Pathak... Produced by Naval Kishore Tandon, Kavita Pathak and Dinesh Kumar."

Lakeerein depicts Kavya's (Tia Bajpai) struggle as she seeks justice against her husband, Vivek Damodar Agnihotri (Gaurav Chopra), for the horrible act of marital rape.

Kavya's battle for justice becomes the film's major theme, shedding emphasis on the legal and societal hurdles that victims of marital rape endure. With a tale set in popular Uttar Pradesh locales, Lakeerein displays the scars of marital rape not only on her life but also on the lives of her maid Naseema and her friend Anita, both of whom have experienced similar crimes in their marriages. In the courtroom, Bidita Bag's character, Advocate Geeta Bishwas, faces off against Ashutosh Rana's character, Advocate Dudhari Singh. Geeta's fight against injustice calls into question society's moral ideals and its proclivity to recognise marital rape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Ashutosh and Bidita, it stars Tia Bajpai, Gaurav Chopra and Aman Verma, Rajesh Jais, Saharsh Shukla, Mukesh Bhatt, Anil Rastogi, Ali Mohammad in pivotal roles.

Director Durgesh Pathak shared, "Lakeerein is more than just a film, it is a call for change. It challenges societal norms, questions the morality of our legal system, and advocates for the recognition of marital rape as a crime. The film prompts us to reflect on the importance of consent and the need to provide protection and justice to married women who face such heinous acts within their marriages."

Durgesh Pathak-directed Lakeerein is produced under the banner of Image & Creation, BTC Multimedia Productions, and Black Pearl Movies, and distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

The film is scheduled for release on November 3, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.