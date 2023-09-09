Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson ahead of his rape sentencing

September 09, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Danny Masterson of That ‘70s Show fame was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women. According to an article by Variety, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were two of more than 50 people who wrote to the judge to support the convicted actor ahead of his sentencing.

The couple had previously worked with Masterson on That ’70s Show which ran for eight seasons and 200 episodes between 1998 and 2006. Kutcher had also shared screen space with Masterson on Netflix’s The Ranch from which he was removed prior to the third season after being accused of sexual assault in 2017.

The letters written by the couple were apparently an effort to urge the judge for a lesser sentencing. They had reportedly mentioned Masterson’s drug-free lifestyle and noted he was a positive force in their lives. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in downtown Los Angeles. He will be eligible for parole when he is 77 years old.