Ashok Selvan’s next is a family drama subject

The success of Oh My Kadavule has worked a charm for Ashok Selvan. The actor is awaiting the release of his debut Malayalam feature Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and has now signed on to appear in an untitled film produced by J Selvakumar of Kenanya Films. The film will be directed by debutant Swathini, a one time associate of filmmaker Suseenthiran.

Touted to be a dramedy, the film stars Niharika as female lead opposite Ashok Selvan. “We have been eager to introduce new talents and have been particular about delivering content that fits the taste of a universal audience. I was looking out for scripts that has an appropriate blend of family, comedy, love and emotions. Swathini approached us with a script that looked perfect,” says Selvakumar in a statement.

Other cast members will be announced soon. The project now has Leon James attached as composer. Cinematography will be handled by AR Soorya while Richar Kevin is in-charge of the edit desk. Filming is expected to begin after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.