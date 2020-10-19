Ashok Selvan to make his Telugu debut

The actor will star in the Telugu film ‘Ninnila Ninnila’ featuring Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma

Actor Ashok Selvan who has worked primarily in Tamil films so far, will make his Telugu debut with Ninnila Ninnila, co-starring Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma. A few days ago, Nithya had posted images with Ashok on Instagram, hinting at the new film under progress in Hyderabad.

Ninnila Ninnila will be produced by BVSN Prasad and directed by Ani I V Sasi. The film unit unveiled the title poster on Monday morning and disclosed that the shooting has been completed and post-production is on.

Ashok shared the film’s poster on Twitter and stated that Ninnila Ninnila is ‘love on a platter’. Cinematographer Divakar Mani, music composer Rajesh Murugesan, lyricist Srimani, art director Srinagendra Tangala and editor Navin Nooli are part of the crew. The dialogues have been written by Naga Chandu, Anusha and Jayanth Panuganti.