Ashok Cashyap: ‘I have to go ahead of my predecessors’

January 13, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST

Ashok Cashyap’s appointment as the Chairman of Karnataka Film Academy has given cause for the industry to celebrate as it is rare for a cinematographer to be chosen to helm the Academy.

Ashok is not only one of the most acclaimed cinematographers of the Kannada film industry, but also a writer, director and a producer comfortable with the large and small screen.

As chairman, he dreams big. “I have to go ahead of my predecessors. As a cinematographer, I understand cinema from ground up and hope to use my experience to cater to the needs of the fraternity,” says Ashok who won the Karnataka State Award for cinematography for Shaapa.

Ashok wishes to spread awareness of the different aspects of filmmaking in rural areas. “I’d like to get youngsters interested in film through workshops and symposiums.”

Ashok, whose name is synonymous with blockbusters including Shh!, Karulina Koogu, Ulta Pulta and Uppi 2, is now busy with the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). “We are a digital world today, which makes the world a smaller place with easy access to contacts and films across the world. BIFFes, this year too, will have seminars, talks and world cinema. We plan to screen many more films from across the globe.”

Post BIFFes, the aim, Ashok says is to provide film literacy to every nook and corner of Karnataka. “We are also working on a non-fiction short film festival at the district level.”

Living at a time where technology and digital platforms thrive, is an asset to both the audience and filmmmakers, according to Ashok. “Earlier, film distribution was limited to certain people, but today, we have service providers who have become distributors themselves. These changes are great for small producers as their options have expanded. Technology is available and the contact too comes on a one-to-one basis. The platforms need content and a filmaker, a platform. So it works both ways.”

Keeping abreast of every new development in his or her field is essential, says Ashok. “Besides technical knowledge one also should know about film rights and the value of his/her content. For instance, earlier, buses would screen pirated versions of films during a long-distance trip. This can no longer happen unless they buy the travel rights.”

A cinematographer is like a painter, who brings the story to life on screen, believes Ashok. “Kannada films have done well in the past couple of years and we, collectively need to work to take our industry to the next level.”

Ashok is currently working on a children’s film with writer MS Ramesh and a film based in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT