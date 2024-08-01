Ashley Avis set to write, direct ‘American Wolf’

American screenwriter, director, editor, and producer Ashley Avis has been tapped to write and direct American Wolf, reported Variety. The film is based on Nate Blakeslee's novel. It tells the riveting real story of O-Six, a highly intelligent alpha female wolf whose ascent and sad demise thrust the persecution of her species into the worldwide limelight.

O-Six's adventure intersects with that of a reclusive naturalist, a determined campaigner, and an intrepid scientist who risks all to safeguard Yellowstone's delicate wolf population. Appian Way will produce the film with Blakeslee serving as consulting producer. Appian Way is overseen by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson.

The film was formerly set up via Appian Way at Warners. After seeing Avis' documentary, Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West, which examined the U.S. government's treatment of wild horse populations, Appian Way brought Avis on board to write and direct and they sold American Wolf as a pitch to Apple.

Wild Beauty was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Award, and she received a Special Congressional Commendation. Avis had already taken action to defend wolves from torture, brutality, and slaughter, before the announcement of her new film.In addition to her advocacy work, Avis is also set to write and is set to direct the remake of City of Angels for Warner Bros, with Charles Roven and Paul Perez producing.

She recently directed The Lamb, becoming the first Western woman to ever helm a film in Saudi Arabia, for MBC and Jeremy Bolt. Previously, Ashley wrote, directed and edited the reprisal of Black Beauty, starring Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy for Disney+. Avis and her husband and producing partner, Edward Winters co-founded Winterstone Pictures in Los Angeles, reported Variety.