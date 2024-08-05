Ashika Ranganath to star in Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’

Ashika Ranganath has joined the cast of Sardar 2. The film, directed by PS Mithran, stars Karthi in the lead role. Sardar 2 is a sequel to the hit 2022 Tamil film. The sequel also stars Malavika Mohanan and SJ Suryah.

The film went on floors in mid-July. Ashika is also part of Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi and Siddharth’s romantic drama Miss You.

Ashika, who rose up the ranks in Kannada cinema, first ventured out of Sandalwood with the film Pattathu Arasan (2022), theTamilfilmstarring Atharvaa. She was also part of the Nagarjuna film, Naa Saami Ranga (2023). In Kannada, she was last seen in O2, a medical thriller.

The day after it went on floors, tragedy struck Team Sardar 2 when a stuntman died on the sets. S Ezhumalai, 54, was performing a stunt when he lost his footing and fell from a 20-feet platform.

