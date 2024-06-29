ADVERTISEMENT

Asha Bhosle’s biography launched, Sonu Nigam washes veteran singer’s feet in emotional moment

Published - June 29, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle’s biography, titled ‘Swaraswamini Asha’, reportedly includes rare photographs showcasing the singer's journey and evolution as an artist

ANI

As a mark of respect, playback singer Sonu Nigam washes the feet of veteran singer Asha Bhosle during the launch of the latter’s biography ‘Swaraswamini Asha’, at Dinanath Mangeshkar Theatre, in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's biography, titled Swaraswamini Asha, was launched on Friday in a star-studded ceremony. The event saw the presence of prominent figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, actor Jackie Shroff, and singer Sonu Nigam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asha Bhosle is 90, but not her music

As a mark of respect, Sonu Nigam washed Asha Bhosle's feet. He also delivered a heartfelt speech, praising Bhosle and her late sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, for their immense contribution to Indian music. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat graced the occasion and spoke about the Mangeshkar family's dedication to both music and patriotism.

The biography, a compilation of works by 90 authors, promises to be a treat for Bhosle's fans. It reportedly includes rare photographs showcasing the singer's journey and evolution as an artist.

ALSO READ:Asha Bhosle on how ‘Dum Maro Dum’ became a superhit despite All India Radio banning it

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Actor Jackie Shroff also attended the launch. He presented the legendary singer with a flower pot as a token of appreciation. During the event, Asha Bhosle also reminisced about her association with Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Her brother, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was also present at the ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US