Asha Bhosle’s biography launched, Sonu Nigam washes veteran singer’s feet in emotional moment

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's biography, titled Swaraswamini Asha, was launched on Friday in a star-studded ceremony. The event saw the presence of prominent figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, actor Jackie Shroff, and singer Sonu Nigam.

As a mark of respect, Sonu Nigam washed Asha Bhosle's feet. He also delivered a heartfelt speech, praising Bhosle and her late sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, for their immense contribution to Indian music. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat graced the occasion and spoke about the Mangeshkar family's dedication to both music and patriotism.

The biography, a compilation of works by 90 authors, promises to be a treat for Bhosle's fans. It reportedly includes rare photographs showcasing the singer's journey and evolution as an artist.

Actor Jackie Shroff also attended the launch. He presented the legendary singer with a flower pot as a token of appreciation. During the event, Asha Bhosle also reminisced about her association with Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Her brother, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was also present at the ceremony.