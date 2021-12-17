Asha Bhat on crooning for Kannada film ‘Blank’

17 December 2021 13:25 IST

Sung by Vijay Prakash and Asha Bhat, the song is from upcoming Kannada film ‘Blank’, directed by S Jay

The song ‘Helale bekada’ from the yet-to-be released Kannada film Blank was released on December 15 virtually. The film features Krishi Thapanda, Poornachandra Mysuru, Bharat Hassan, Rash Malick and Prashanth Siddi in pivotal roles. The film has a voice over by Ramachandra Raju ( Garuda from KGF Chapter 1), who has sung a song for the film and released the teaser of Blank a few weeks ago.

Blank, written and directed by S Jay, is produced by NP Manjunath Prasanna.

The song ‘Helale bekada’ features the voice of Vijay Prakash and Asha Bhat and is composed by Shri Sastha. “I was thrilled when I was asked to sing this song and had no clue that I would be singing with Vijay Prakash,” says Asha a 19-year old engineering student. “He was a judge when I participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and now I was singing with him!” Asha says she was touched by the lyrcis as they are packed with emotions.

Asha has been learning Carnatic music for the last 16 years. “When it comes to engineering and music, the latter wins hands down. Yet, I want to complete my studies as a back up and I also love science. Pursuing a career in music is my first love.”

Asha trained under Veena Venkatesh, Savithri Srinath, Hemalatha Diwakar, Jayalakshmi Bhat and has has many classical stage recitals to her credit. “Classical music is the foundation for my playback singing.” Asha has sung a song in Rishab Shetty’s Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasargodu.

“I have sung in around 10 Kannada films till date, all of them are yet to be released.” Describing Vijay Prakash as an institution, Asha says, “Watching him sing has been a great learning experience for me.”