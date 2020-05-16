Ramya Krishnan’s ‘Queen’ comes to the Telugu small screen

Telugu small screen audiences can look forward to a new series Queen, the dubbed version of a Tamil-English webseries directed by Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesanm. Queen is based on the novel by the same name by Anita Sivakumaran. First streamed on MX Player, the series was in news for the uncanny similarities in the life of its protagonist Shakti —played by Ramya Krishnan — with that of actor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Besides Ramya, the series also features actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Vamsi Krishna.

Now the Telugu show will go on air on Zee Telugu from May 18 (Monday-Friday, 8 pm).

In a brief interview, Ramya discusses her future projects and how she’s been spending her lockdown time.

Do you consider playing Shakti in Queen as your toughest character?

I won’t say it is my toughest character; it is one my most favourite characters and I just enjoyed playing this role.

Tell us about your preparation ?

Not much of a preparation. Gautam (director Gautam Menon) was very particular that I be myself and that’s what I did.

The webseries based on a book was in the news as many considered it had a stark resemblance to former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s life. Once the series began to air, what was the feedback?

If you think there is resemblance of madam Jayalalithaa, you are free to think so; I will not stop you. Once it began to telecast, the feedback was amazing. ‘It was exactly like watching her’ was one feedback.

With the lockdown, OTT platforms have come to the rescue. Do you think cinema viewing will never be the same again after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted?

I totally agree that OTT platforms have come to the rescue in a big way. I don’t know what I would have done if not for OTT platforms and their content which is also keeping me going in the lockdown period. But then cinema will always have its charm. I think OTT and cinema will be be on par with each other. Depending on how it is going to be post COVID-19 lockdown, it (OTT platforms) will continue. But we have to see when theatres can open, how long this pandemic is going to stick around and how we are going to deal with it. That question is there for sure but films will be there and going to the theatres has its own charm. I think both will survive

How have you been spending the lockdown time?

I have become a better cook. I have been having a good time with mom, dad, son and with family basically which I have never done in all these years. Not these many days at a stretch. Yeah, it’s been good so far.

Can you tell us about your future projects?

My next will be Rangamarthanda directed by Krishna Vamsi, then Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda. I am really excited about both as they are lovely roles and just opposite to each other. Then there is Sai Dharam Tej’s film which is supposed to have started by now. There are a couple of other projects I cannot disclose now.

If there is an opportunity, will you consider doing a Telugu webseries or serial?

Serial would be too much for me to handle at this time considering the length of the role and time for it. Webseries for sure, why not, if content is good.

Do you enjoy interacting with younger audiences on social media?

Actually to tell you the truth, I am not as active as I should be. I am a reluctant social media user. Maybe in future you will see me more on social media.