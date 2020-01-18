Jinu Joseph on finding his space in ‘Anchaam Pathira’

When producer Aashiq Usman and director Midhun Manuel Thomas approached Jinu Joseph to discuss his role in the whoddunit Anchaam Paathira, which is running to packed theatres, it wasn’t for the character he eventually landed up essaying — a cop — instead, it was for the role of a priest. “They met me, we discussed the film and I agreed. Some time later Aashiq, who is also a friend, called and told me they wanted me to do a larger, full length role. I have no idea why they chose me, must be my personality,” the actor jokes.

Jinu’s performance as the laid-back policeman, one of his first full length roles, has been getting encouraging feedback. But there is also criticism on his dialogue delivery, which he believes is necessary. “I can’t be hearing all good things.” His Malayalam diction, he confesses, is not what he would like it to be, but he is working on it and, for this film, he made an effort to get it right. A reason is that a large part of his schooling was outside Kerala, “Usually I get the transliterated version (of the script) and I speak colloquial Malayalam. Not the Malayalam spoken in films. For this film, I got the script in Malayalam, and read it in the language. I have put in a lot of effort for the film. It works when the director has confidence in me. Midhun threw me into the deep end as actor.”

The character is not black and white. As homework, he met a deputy superintendent of police, “To figure out how to salute and to get the body language right. And the rest I worked based on what one has seen of policemen.”

Jinu, who started his career with Amal Neerad, has been part of films such Virus, Varathan, Anwar, Chaapa Kurishu, Neelakaasham Pachakadal Chuvannabhumi, Iyyobinte Pusthakam, Rani Padmini, Usthad Hotel and some others. His friendship with actor Vinayakan led him to his first film, Big B and to this career. Even after the first film, he wasn’t entirely convinced if he wanted to act. It all changed after Sagar Alias Jackkyy, “Vinayan (Vinyakan) and I went for the film — first day, first show. When we got out, we were mobbed, my shirt was ripped off me.” That is when he decided he wanted to be part of films, to have his name etched in pop culture.

Jinu’s top three Chappa Kurishu : I dubbed for my character, Tony Sebastian, myself. It was one of my first films.

Iyyobinte Pusthakam : A lot of work went into it, it was three months of continuous work. On a lighter note, I still have a leech bite mark from its filming.

Rani Padmini : I was working with Manju Warrier, who has acted with all the top people. But after that film I became her fan. She is a wonderful person and puts people at ease.

With this film, he literally moves out of his comfort zone of working with friends. In his 12 plus years as actor, barring a couple of films such as Vikadakumaran, the 45-year-old has acted in films directed by friends such as Amal Neerad, Shyju Khalid, Aashiq Abu and others. “I have started to do films where there are not too many people I know. Initially I was not comfortable on a film set where I didn’t know people, but now I am doing different things, meeting different people.” Choosing to work with other directors is a sign of gaining confidence and it has paid off as Anchaam Paathira shows. There are insecurities, some which have kept him away from films by senior directors but not any more, now he is willing to explore those opportunities too.

Among his future releases is Anwar Rasheed’s Trance, which hits theatres next month.