ADVERTISEMENT

Arya’s next, written by Murali Gopy and directed by ‘Run Baby Run’ maker, goes on floors

Updated - August 07, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Vinod Kumar produces the upcoming film under his Mini Studios LLP banner

The Hindu Bureau

Arya, Murali Gopy, and team from the pooja ceremony of their film | Photo Credit: @arya_offl/X

Actor Arya on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film, a multilingual, has gone on floors. Written by actor-screenwriter Murali Gopy, the upcoming film is set to be helmed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arya posted pictures from the pooja ceremony of the film, which was held in Ramanathapuram, to announce the news.

Details regarding the film’s plot, genre and the rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment. Vinod Kumar produces the film under his Mini Studios LLP banner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Jiyen is best known for helming three Malayalam movies, College Days,Kaanchi and Tiyaan, all starring Indrajith Sukumaran. In 2023, he made his debut in Tamil with Run Baby Run, a thriller starring RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murali, on the other hand, has been an actor and a screenwriter in Malayalam cinema for over 20 years. As a screenwriter, he is best known for helming titles such as Kammara Sambhavam, Theerppu, Lucifer, and its upcoming sequel, Empuraan.

‘Really happy that ‘Lucifer’ has become such a massive hit’: Murali Gopy

Notably, the upcoming film is the second collaboration between Murali and Jiyen after their 2017 film, Tiyaan.

Last seen in Venkatesh’s Telugu film Saindhavand in Tamil in Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Arya has Mr. X coming up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US