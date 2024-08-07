Arya’s next, written by Murali Gopy and directed by ‘Run Baby Run’ maker, goes on floors

Actor Arya on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film, a multilingual, has gone on floors. Written by actor-screenwriter Murali Gopy, the upcoming film is set to be helmed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

Arya posted pictures from the pooja ceremony of the film, which was held in Ramanathapuram, to announce the news.

New Beginning with a passionate team. Excited to join with Script Writer #MuraliGopi sir and Director #JiyenKrishnakumar sir and my brother @vinod_offl@ministudiosllp for this multilingual film. Need all ur prayers and love 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Py4Jrv6QF8 — Arya (@arya_offl) August 7, 2024

Details regarding the film’s plot, genre and the rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment. Vinod Kumar produces the film under his Mini Studios LLP banner.

Notably, Jiyen is best known for helming three Malayalam movies, College Days,Kaanchi and Tiyaan, all starring Indrajith Sukumaran. In 2023, he made his debut in Tamil with Run Baby Run, a thriller starring RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Murali, on the other hand, has been an actor and a screenwriter in Malayalam cinema for over 20 years. As a screenwriter, he is best known for helming titles such as Kammara Sambhavam, Theerppu, Lucifer, and its upcoming sequel, Empuraan.

Notably, the upcoming film is the second collaboration between Murali and Jiyen after their 2017 film, Tiyaan.

Last seen in Venkatesh’s Telugu film Saindhavand in Tamil in Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Arya has Mr. X coming up.