Arya’s imposter arrested, actor says it was ‘mental trauma’

Arya

25 August 2021 14:08 IST

A 29-year old man and his accomplice, who posed as the well-known Tamil actor and duped a Sri Lankan woman of money, were arrested

A 29-year old man who posed as well-known Tamil actor Arya and duped a Sri Lankan woman of money and his accomplice were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The action was taken based on a complaint from the woman, living in Germany, a Chennai police release said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Sarpatta Parambarai star reacted to the news on Twitter as well.

Arya wrote, “I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_ Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me (sic).”

Mohammed Arman posed himself as Arya and connected to the woman through social media. He duped her of money after promising to marry her, the release said, adding an accomplice of the accused person was also apprehended.

The duo, hailing from the city, was picked up from Ranipet district by a special team and electronic gadgets including laptop were seized from them, the release said.

After the success of Sarpatta Parambarai, actor Arya is now waiting for the release of Aranmanai 3 and Enemy.

(With inputs from PTI)