Arya’s horror series ‘The Village’ gets a release date

November 09, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Prime Video announced the premiere date of Tamil horror film The Village. Directed by Milind Rau, The Village is a horror series inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works. The makers have released the teaser of the series.

The show revolves around a man who embarks on a chilling rescue mission to save his family. A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B S Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series is set to premiere on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The series stars Arya in the lead, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani SS, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

