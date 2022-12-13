Aryan Khan launches Vodka brand in India, days after announcing feature directorial debut

December 13, 2022 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewing company, to launch a premium brand of Vodka in India.

Aryan, along with his business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, has launched D’YAVOL, a premium lifestyle luxury collective under the newly-launched company Slab Ventures. D’YAVOL is a luxury collective that will curate products across fashion and beverages.

The brand will begin with D’YAVOL Vodka and will expand into other spirits later. A limited-edition capsule apparel collection is also set to be unveiled soon. Notably, ‘d’yavol’ means ‘devil’ in Bulgarian

The news comes just days after Aryan announced on Instagram that he has finished penning the script of his maiden web series for Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan will also direct and showrun the series, which is expected to go on floors next year.