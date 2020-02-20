Arya posts video of intense workout, preparing for boxing film with Pa. Ranjith

Actor Arya had taken to Twitter yesterday to share a recent picture, showcasing his preparation for director Pa Ranjith’s next film, in which he is speculated to play a boxer from north Chennai. The Raja Rani star has gone all out to look the part, as working with Ranjith would be a coveted opportunity for any actor in the Tamil film industry.

Now, he posted a video of his work-out on Twitter stating, “Ranjith sir, all set!” and captioning it, “My love for sports coming alive on screen All set to face the boxers in the ring with @beemji sir for our next. It’s the most challenging film of my career. Loving the experience. #Ranjith sir is just phenomenal.”

All set to face the boxers in the ring with @beemji sir for our next It’s the most challenging film of my career. Loving the experience. #Ranjith sir is just phenomenal @Music_Santhosh @K9Studioz #AnbuArivu #Murali pic.twitter.com/1ejKMipNYh — Arya (@arya_offl) February 20, 2020

The music will be by Santhosh Narayanan and stunts by Anbu Arivu. The movie has been rumoured to be titled Salpetta Parambarai, but hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The project will be Arya’s 30th film, and after his recent outings in Kaappaan and Magamuni, the actor is looking for a boost that will push his career back on track.

Pa Ranjith’s last directorial, on the other hand, was Kaala in 2018, and there’s a lot of expectations over his next.

Arya is currently awaiting the release of the comedyTeddy, that also features his wife Sayyeshaa as the leading lady.