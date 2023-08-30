ADVERTISEMENT

Arya joins the cast of ‘Saindhav’; first look out

August 30, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The Venkatesh-starrer also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shraddha Srinath

The Hindu Bureau

Arya in a still from ‘Saindhav’ | Photo Credit: @KolanuSailesh/Twitter

We had previously reported that a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, titled Saindhav, is in the works. Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise HIT is directing the film which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath and Andrea Jeremiah. It’s now known that Arya is also a part of the cast.

ALSO READ
Watch | Director Sailesh Kolanu: We are all following the path Marvel has created

The director took to Twitter to share the first look of Arya from the film. The first look features the actor walking with a gun in his hand. The poster also shares that his character’s name in the film is Manas.

The film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment. Santosh Narayanan is handling the music of Saindhav while S Manikandan is in charge of the cinematography. The film will be released in all southern languages and Hindi on December 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US