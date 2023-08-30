Arya joins the cast of ‘Saindhav’; first look out

August 30, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

We had previously reported that a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, titled Saindhav, is in the works. Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise HIT is directing the film which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath and Andrea Jeremiah. It’s now known that Arya is also a part of the cast.

The director took to Twitter to share the first look of Arya from the film. The first look features the actor walking with a gun in his hand. The poster also shares that his character’s name in the film is Manas.

The film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment. Santosh Narayanan is handling the music of Saindhav while S Manikandan is in charge of the cinematography. The film will be released in all southern languages and Hindi on December 22.