Arya and Vishal to reunite for Anand Shankar’s action-thriller

13 October 2020 13:39 IST

The duo had previously acted together in director Bala’s 2011 film ‘Avan Ivan’

Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar has confirmed on social media that actors Arya and Vishal are joining together to act in his next film.

The movie is touted to be an action-thriller, and reunites the two lead actors, who starred together in director Bala’s 2011 film Avan Ivan. Vishal had also done a guest appearance in Arya’s Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga.

The film will be prodcued by Vinod Kumar, and the shooting will begin soon with restrictions followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arya is currently also shooting for Teddy and Pa Ranjith’s boxing film, while Vishal has Chakra and Thupparivalan 2 in the making.