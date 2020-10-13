Movies

Arya and Vishal to reunite for Anand Shankar’s action-thriller

Arya and Vishal  

Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar has confirmed on social media that actors Arya and Vishal are joining together to act in his next film.

The movie is touted to be an action-thriller, and reunites the two lead actors, who starred together in director Bala’s 2011 film Avan Ivan. Vishal had also done a guest appearance in Arya’s Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga.

The film will be prodcued by Vinod Kumar, and the shooting will begin soon with restrictions followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arya is currently also shooting for Teddy and Pa Ranjith’s boxing film, while Vishal has Chakra and Thupparivalan 2 in the making.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 1:39:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/arya-and-vishal-to-reunite-for-anand-shankars-action-thriller/article32841867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY