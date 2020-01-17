Arvind Swami is all swagger as MGR in ‘Thalaivi’

On the occasion of MG Ramachandran’s 103rd birth anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi have unveiled the first look poster of Arvind Swami as MGR. Thalaivi is an upcoming biopic on the life of the former AIADMK supremo, J Jayalalithaa.

Arvind Swamy as MGR in ‘Thalaivi’

In the movie starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, Arvind Swami will be essaying MGR, who was instrumental in Jayalaithaa’s political career. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi has music by GV Prakash Kumar and is eyeing for release later this year. A teaser of the actor as MGR from the film has also been released, in which the resemblance looks even more uncanny.

Meanwhile, Arvind Swami has a cluster of movies lined up for release, including the long-pending Naragasooran, Vanangamudi, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Kallapart.