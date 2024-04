April 29, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

The shooting of actor Arun Vijay’s 36th film, Retta Thala, has commenced today. Helmed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film reportedly features Arun Vijay in dual roles.

The makers took to social media to share the news.

Arun Vijay had previously done dual roles in the 2019 film Thadam. Tanya Ravichandran and Siddhi Idnani have been roped in as the female leads for Retta Thala.

Produced by BTG Universal, Sam CS is handling the film’s music. More updates on Retta Thala are expected soon.

