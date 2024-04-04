ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Vijay’s next with ‘Maan Karate’ director goes on floors

April 04, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The yet-untitled film features Siddhi Idnani and Tanya Ravichandran as the female leads

The Hindu Bureau

Chief guest Lokesh Kanagaraj along with the cast and crew of Arun Vijay’s next at the pooja ceremony of the film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Arun Vijay’s upcoming action thriller went on floors today with a pooja ceremony. Starring Siddhi Idnani and Tanya Ravichandran as the female leads, the film is directed by Krish Thirukumaran, known for helming titles like Maan Karate and Gethu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pooja ceremony was felicitated by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj who inaugurated the shoot by sounding the clapboard.

‘Vanangaan’ Teaser: Arun Vijay is intensity personified in director Bala’s actioner

The yet-untitled film also stars Hareesh Peradi, Yogesh Samy, John Vijay, Balaji Murugadoss, Yog Japee and Vincent Ashokan among others.

With music scored by Sam CS, the film is set to have cinematography by Tijo Tomy and editing by Anthony. The film is produced by Bobby Balachandran under his BTG Universal banner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last seen in Mission: Chapter 1, Arun Vijay also has Bala’s Vanangaan gearing up for release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US