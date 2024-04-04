GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Arun Vijay’s next with ‘Maan Karate’ director goes on floors

The yet-untitled film features Siddhi Idnani and Tanya Ravichandran as the female leads

April 04, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief guest Lokesh Kanagaraj along with the cast and crew of Arun Vijay’s next at the pooja ceremony of the film

Chief guest Lokesh Kanagaraj along with the cast and crew of Arun Vijay’s next at the pooja ceremony of the film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Arun Vijay’s upcoming action thriller went on floors today with a pooja ceremony. Starring Siddhi Idnani and Tanya Ravichandran as the female leads, the film is directed by Krish Thirukumaran, known for helming titles like Maan Karate and Gethu.

The pooja ceremony was felicitated by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj who inaugurated the shoot by sounding the clapboard.

‘Vanangaan’ Teaser: Arun Vijay is intensity personified in director Bala’s actioner

The yet-untitled film also stars Hareesh Peradi, Yogesh Samy, John Vijay, Balaji Murugadoss, Yog Japee and Vincent Ashokan among others.

With music scored by Sam CS, the film is set to have cinematography by Tijo Tomy and editing by Anthony. The film is produced by Bobby Balachandran under his BTG Universal banner.

Last seen in Mission: Chapter 1, Arun Vijay also has Bala’s Vanangaan gearing up for release.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.