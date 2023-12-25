ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Vijay - Amy Jackson’s ‘Mission Chapter 1’ gets a release date 

December 25, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The film will mark the return of Amy Jackson to cinema after a five-year gap

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the sets of ‘Mission Chapter 1’ | Photo Credit: @arunvijayno1/X

Director Vijay’s upcoming film, Mission Chapter 1, has gotten a release date. The film, starring Arun Vijay, Amy Jackson, Nimisha Vijayan and Abi Hassan, is slated to hit theatres next month during the Pongal holidays. 

Lyca Productions, the banner bankrolling the film, took to X to share the news. 

The film will compete against Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan and Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth’s Lal Salaam based on current release plans. Lal Salaam, which will feature Rajinikanth in a cameo, is also bankrolled by Lyca Productions.  

The film will mark the return of Amy Jackson to cinema after a five-year gap. It will also mark Amy’s reunion with Vijay after films like Madrasapattinam, Thaandavam and Devi.

Rajashekar and Swathi also produce Mission Chapter 1 under the banner Shri Shiridi Sai Movies. The film has cinematography by Sandeep K Vijay while Vijay’s frequent collaborator GV Prakash is in charge of the music. 

