Arulnithi’s next with ‘Ratchasi’ director titled ‘Kazhuvethi Moorkkan’

March 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Actor Dushara Vijayan is playing the female lead in the rural actioner

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Kazhuvethi Moorkkan’ | Photo Credit: @Siva_Kartikeyan/Twitter

Actors Arulnithi and Dushara Vijayan’s upcoming film with Ratchasi director Sy Gowthamraj has been titled as Kazhuvethi Moorkkan. Actor Sivakarthikeyan released the first look poster and a motion poster of the film to announce the same.

While plot details are unknown, it seems to be a rustic rural actioner. According to a press release from the makers, the film was shot extensively in and around the locales of Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Rameswaram, and Virudhunagar.

The cast of the film also includes Santhosh Prathap, Saya Devi, Munishkanth, Sharath Lohithaswa, Raja Simman, and Yaar Kannan among others.

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan has cinematography by Sridhar and editing by Nagooran. D Imman is composing the music with Yuga Bharathi penning the lyrics.

The film is produced by Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Pictures who is currently in the limelight for his recent hit production DaDa, starring Kavin and Aparna Das.

