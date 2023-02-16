HamberMenu
Arulnithi, Bharathiraja team up for ‘Thiruvin Kural’

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is directed by Harish Prabhu

February 16, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first look of ‘Thiruvin Kural’

The first look of ‘Thiruvin Kural’ | Photo Credit: @arulnithitamil/Twitter

Actor Arulnithi will next star in a Tamil film titled Thiruvin Kural. Directed by Harish Prabhu, the film will also star veteran director Bharathiraja. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will reportedly be a family drama.

Arulnithi took to Twitter to share the title and first look of the film. The first look features the two actors superimposed over an image of a hospital corridor.

Starring Aathmika as the female lead, the rest of the cast includes Subathra Robert, Ashraf, Jeeva and Mahendran. The technical crew of Thiruvin Kural includes Sam CS handling music and Sinto Poduthas for cinematography.

Meanwhile, Arulnithi is also working on the sequel of his 2015 horror film Demonte Colony. The sequel will once again be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who made his debut with the 2015 film.

