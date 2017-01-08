Young minds, compelling stories

P. Ram Kumar, 24

Sheeps Vanished in the Herd

What do a child, a mad man and a poet have in common? Abstract and non-linear, this short is based on Sigmund Freud’s theory by the same name. But, the filmmaker blends the European thinker’s philosophy with three poems by modern Tamil writers — Pramil, Atmanam and Yazhi. The end result is a surreal visual experience.

Director’s take

Modern Tamil literature inspires me. The film is about how these three characters are distinct from the rest of society. And, the three poems fit beautifully into the Freudian framework. I have tried to create a visual essay of these verses. Quentin Tarantino’s film have influenced me. So has Beethoven. His music can convey happiness, excitement or pathos. I’ve used his music in the defining moments of the film.

Writer Vinayaga Murugan said it is one of his favourite short films, and liked that it was rooted in poetry. Poetry gives the reader the space to think. Similarly, the film also attempts to give the audience that space, instead of dictating the climax. I have tried to keep it open-ended and that was a challenge.

M. Pugazhenthy, 26

Raani

A woman who hates her life chooses to be a sex worker. But, a pregnancy makes her reflect on her choices.

Director’s take

I wanted to tackle a global topic that everyone could relate to. The film dwells upon who is at fault — the women or the men who pay money for sex. The film was screened at the BRICS film festival in New Delhi, and I got some memorable feedback. Andrey Zaytsev, the director of Russian film 14+, said he liked my film. That gave me some confidence.

Every movie is an opportunity for me to understand a subject better. For this film, I spoke to sex workers and heard their stories. I met a met a woman whose family did not know she is in the profession. And, she does not think she’s doing anything wrong.

Guru Subbu, K.P., 24

The Swarm

How do people around you influence a personal decision? This is the question the film answers. It is the story of a woman who gets pregnant and seeks the opinion of three different people on whether to go ahead with it or not.

Director’s take

I’m concerned by the lack of roles for women and their unrealistic portrayal on screen. A movie that really hit me hard was 4 Months 3 Weeks and 2 Days. This was a difficult subject to tackle and I was hesitant about how it would translate on screen. I finally decided the key was to stay honest to the source material.

I wanted to make a film about a woman who is so controlled by those around her that they end up dictating her personal decisions.

B Saravanan, 25

The Last Leaf

Marital problems, writer’s block and a social message about HIV come together in this film. It is the story of a writer in a troubled marriage, and how he overcomes his writer’s block and develops clarity about his marriage after falling in love with a girl with HIV.

Director’s take

Surrealism fascinates me and I have this odd obsession with abstracts. Krzysztof Kieslowski and Jean-Luc Godard triggered my love for filmmaking.

With The Last Leaf, I wanted to make an accessible Kieslowski movie with all the commercial aspects. I’d call it a nice mash-up of elements from both genres.

K.P. Vigneshwaran, 25

The Gulmass Story

Did you ever want to take a trip to a world of books? This film is a slapstick comedy about a frustrated IT employee who seeks help from a magician to travel to his beloved world of books.

Director’s take

I love watching slapstick comedy, and this is my attempt at creating one. We have stopped making movies in that genre. These days, comedy is just an element. I have tried to employ some dark humour. I am always attracted to films that force the audience to laugh at things that are not typically funny.