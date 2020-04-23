A tale around Sunday

Susmita Sameera has written and directed a short film titled Sunday which was released on Sunday, April 19 on YouTube.

Sunday talks about how each of us perceives that day. For a home-maker it is just another day, for a working professional it is a day to log out of the daily routine, catch up on a web-series and laze around.

Susmita says the story follows a family where the parents look at Sunday as a day for their daughter to think about marriage and go out shopping with her. “The story portrays multiple slices of life and thoughts that the current generation goes through. The idea is to bring conversations that happen in every family on screen in the simplest way possible.” Sunday features film-television actors such as Aruna Balaraj, Shruthi Raghunanda and Vijayalakshmi Devi in prominent roles.

The film is produced by 50mm Productions in association with Flickering Studios. Susmita started off her journey as an art director and assistant director and has worked in Kannada films such as Srinivasa Kalyana, Colors and Pradesha Samachara. Besides this she has also worked for television commercials, documentaries, and directed a music video, Abhignana.

Susmita, who started working in the Kannada film industry in 2012, switched to writing. “I took to it like a fish takes to water. I was always passionate about writing stories. and even completed a film making course. Now I dream of directing a full length feature film in Kannada. The story will be based on current happenings and will be realistic.”

About being a part of the art direction department in the industry, Susmita reveals, “when I started, there was no separate section for art direction. I also worked with costumes and direction. Today there is a clear cut space for art direction. Filmmakers look for talented people and it is a fun place to work in if you are game for long hours and challenges.”

Sunday can be viewed on YouTube’s 50mm Productions.