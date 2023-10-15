Art director Milan passes away due to cardiac arrest

October 15, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Milan, a popular art director in the Tamil film industry, passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

The art director, who was working on Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan, was rushed to a hospital by the film’s team after he complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. Unfortunately, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

The technician had worked in over 30 films and served as the art director in five of Ajith’s films, namely Billa, Aegan, Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. Oram Po, Vettaikaaran, Velayutham, Endrendrum Punnagai, Saamy 2, Annaatthe and Pathu Thala are some of the other popular titles he has worked on. Milan also served as the art director in Suriya’s much-anticipated film, Kanguva.

Milan is survived by his wife and a son. According to reports, the team of Vidaa Muyarchi is making arrangements to bring Milan’s body to Chennai.

