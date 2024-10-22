ADVERTISEMENT

Arshad Warsi on backlash over remarks about Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: I will love every film and every actor rest of my life

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 am IST

Arshad Warsi has responded to backlash over his comments on Prabhas in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Arshad Warsi.

Arshad Warsi has responded to the backlash he received for his remarks on Kalki 2898 ADand the performance of Prabhas in the sci-fi action-adventure.

Talking in a podcast show, the actor had said he wasn’t impressed with the film and said Prabahs’ character “was like a joker” in the blockbuster movie. Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin,also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Fans of Prabhas were upset with Arshad Warsi’s comments. The actor also received backlash from some members of the Telugu film industry. Responding to the row, Nag Ashwin had said, “Arshad saab should have chosen his words better.” The director had a message for fans as well. “Let’s not go backwards with the North-South battle. Let’s look at the bigger picture.”

Talking about the controversy, Arshad Warsi told India Today, “I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life,” he said, adding that he will be cautious about making comments in public.

The actor added that he looked at the positive side of the entire issue. “It’s a democratic country and everyone is allowed to speak about a topic. We have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn’t bother me anymore.”

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD went on to amass Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

