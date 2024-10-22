GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arshad Warsi on backlash over remarks about Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: I will love every film and every actor rest of my life

Arshad Warsi has responded to backlash over his comments on Prabhas in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Arshad Warsi.

Actor Arshad Warsi.

Arshad Warsi has responded to the backlash he received for his remarks on Kalki 2898 ADand the performance of Prabhas in the sci-fi action-adventure.

Sudheer Babu, Ajay Bhupathi criticise Arshad Warsi over comments on Prabhas’ role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Talking in a podcast show, the actor had said he wasn’t impressed with the film and said Prabahs’ character “was like a joker” in the blockbuster movie. Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin,also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Fans of Prabhas were upset with Arshad Warsi’s comments. The actor also received backlash from some members of the Telugu film industry. Responding to the row, Nag Ashwin had said, “Arshad saab should have chosen his words better.” The director had a message for fans as well. “Let’s not go backwards with the North-South battle. Let’s look at the bigger picture.”

Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas’ role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; director Nag Ashwin reacts

Talking about the controversy, Arshad Warsi told India Today, “I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life,” he said, adding that he will be cautious about making comments in public.

The actor added that he looked at the positive side of the entire issue. “It’s a democratic country and everyone is allowed to speak about a topic. We have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn’t bother me anymore.”

ALSO READ:Nag Ashwin: Part two of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be bigger with Kamal Haasan, as Yaskin, stepping out of his ‘vimanam’

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD went on to amass Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 am IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.