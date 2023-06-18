Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ renewed for another season

June 18, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Los Angeles

There’s good news for veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fans: Netflix on Saturday announced the second season of Arnold’s show Fubar.

The update was shared at Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Fubar features Arnold as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) also works for the agency. They’re forced into a reluctant partnership in the action comedy created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion).

ADVERTISEMENT

The series premiered on May 25 and became Netflix’s most-watched show for that week. Since its release, it has amassed 219 million hours of viewing worldwide, according to the streamer’s internal metrics.

Along with Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, Fubar’s cast includes Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

More details regarding the second season are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.