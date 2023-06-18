HamberMenu
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ renewed for another season

The show features Arnold as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) also works for the agency

June 18, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Los Angeles

ANI
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in a still from ‘Fubar’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in a still from ‘Fubar’. | Photo Credit: Netflix

There’s good news for veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fans: Netflix on Saturday announced the second season of Arnold’s show Fubar.

The update was shared at Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Fubar features Arnold as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) also works for the agency. They’re forced into a reluctant partnership in the action comedy created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion).

The series premiered on May 25 and became Netflix’s most-watched show for that week. Since its release, it has amassed 219 million hours of viewing worldwide, according to the streamer’s internal metrics.

Along with Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, Fubar’s cast includes Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

More details regarding the second season are awaited.

