Armie Hammer reflects on rape-cannibalism scandal: “Grateful” for career-altering experience

Armie Hammer has opened up about the scandal that derailed his career, expressing gratitude for the experience. Speaking on the Painful Lessons podcast, the 37-year-old actor addressed the allegations of cannibalism, sexual misconduct, and rape that emerged in January 2021, drastically impacting his life and career.

Hammer was riding a wave of acclaim following his performances in Call Me by Your Name (2017) and a (2018) when the allegations surfaced. An anonymous Instagram account published messages purportedly from Hammer, detailing dark sexual fantasies, including references to cannibalism. His ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, further alleged emotional abuse and disturbing cannibalistic desires.

The scandal intensified when another woman accused Hammer of rape, prompting an LAPD investigation. Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing but acknowledged being a “selfish asshole.” Despite the gravity of the accusations, which included emotional and physical abuse claims, Hammer emerged with a renewed perspective.

“Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer shared. He described his pre-scandal self-worth as a “black hole” and credited the ordeal with helping him achieve a new sense of self-awareness and contentment.

Hammer also addressed the cannibalism rumors humorously, stating, “I’m able to look at it with a sense of distance and perspective and be like, ‘That’s hilarious.’ People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them.”

Despite consistent denials of rape and physical abuse, the fallout was immense. The LAPD investigation did not yield charges, and Hammer’s accuser withdrew after refusing to sign a declaration under penalty of perjury. Hammer admitted to power imbalances and emotional abuse in his relationships but spoke about the profound impact on his life, likening it to an “ego death” and “career death.”

Now residing in the Cayman Islands, Hammer revealed his creative aspirations, including co-writing a screenplay that mirrors his life. While uncertain about his acting future, he remains passionate about his new project, determined to move forward despite Hollywood’s cold shoulder.