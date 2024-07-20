GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Armie Hammer denies allegations of cannibalism, physical abuse

The actor, who shot to fame with his performances in films such as ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ had a public downfall in 2021 after messages he allegedly sent were leaked, detailing his graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fantasies

Published - July 20, 2024 05:05 pm IST

PTI
Armie Hammer in a still from ‘Death on the Nile’

Embattled Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has opened up about the allegations of cannibalism as well as physical and sexual abuse against him.

Hammer, who shot to fame with his performances in films such as "The Social Network" and "Call Me By Your Name", had a public downfall in 2021 after messages he allegedly sent were leaked, detailing his graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fantasies.

Armie Hammer reflects on rape-cannibalism scandal: “Grateful” for career-altering experience

In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the actor was asked about the allegations, which he has vehemently denied in the past.

"Let’s first of all address the elephant in the room. Are you a cannibal?” asked Morgan, referring to the leaked messages.

"You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone," the actor replied.

Morgan later asked Hammer point-blank if he had ever "eaten any human flesh".

To this, Hammer responded, "No. Not a question I'd ever thought I'd have to answer by the way. But no, never." The actor then opened up about the graphic messages, which he sent to his former girlfriend, Effie Angelova.

"This was a very intense (affair)... very sexually-charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks. Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn't look so good." In 2021, Angelova accused him of sexual assault and abuse but the actor had denied it.

Luca Guadagnino interview: I’m still pinching myself that audiences come to see my movies

Asked about the wider allegations of abuse, Hammer said, “None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.” He also addressed accusations that he branded his ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze.

“I wouldn’t say brand. No... There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A'.

“Just like the tip of a small knife... I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape. It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other," Hammer said.

