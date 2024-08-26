ADVERTISEMENT

‘ARM’ trailer: Tovino Thomas plays three men across generations with a single promise

Published - August 26, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Directed by Jithin Laal, the film is produced by DR Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen

Gopinath R _11883

Tovino Thomas in a still from ‘ARM’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

The makers of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film,Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM),unveiled its trailer on August 25 in multiple languages. Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the trailer was released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, we are introduced to three men from different generations, all played by Tovino, as legends who rose to the occasion when their land and its people needed them.

Tovino Thomas’ next is ‘Narivetta,’ co-starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran and more

The makers took to social media to share the trailer and called the film “Ajayan’s mystical world of folk tales, mythical personas and loads of action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An earlier synopsis for the film read, “Set in northern Kerala, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ajayante Randam Moshanam also features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Niathar Sait and Jagadish. DR Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen produce the film under Magic Frames and UGM Productions.

Tovino Thomas’ ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ to release for Onam

With music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the film’s cinematography is by Jomon T John. Written by Sujith Nambiar and Deepu Pradeep, the film’s editing is by Shameer Muhammed. The 3D period adventure will be released in September during the festival of Onam.

Watch the trailer of Ajayante Randam Moshanam here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US