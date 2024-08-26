‘ARM’ trailer: Tovino Thomas plays three men across generations with a single promise

The makers of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film,Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM),unveiled its trailer on August 25 in multiple languages. Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the trailer was released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

In the trailer, we are introduced to three men from different generations, all played by Tovino, as legends who rose to the occasion when their land and its people needed them.

The makers took to social media to share the trailer and called the film “Ajayan’s mystical world of folk tales, mythical personas and loads of action.”

Step into the enchanting world of Chiyothikkavu! 🌟 We're thrilled to unveil the trailer for ARM. Get ready for a magical adventure like no other. Watch now and let the journey begin! 🎬✨https://t.co/kZAviXRS2c#ARM3Dthemovie

An earlier synopsis for the film read, “Set in northern Kerala, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land.”

Ajayante Randam Moshanam also features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Niathar Sait and Jagadish. DR Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen produce the film under Magic Frames and UGM Productions.

With music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the film’s cinematography is by Jomon T John. Written by Sujith Nambiar and Deepu Pradeep, the film’s editing is by Shameer Muhammed. The 3D period adventure will be released in September during the festival of Onam.

