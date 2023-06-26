Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya to marry Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy

June 26, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Actor Arjun Sarja’s eldest daughter, actor Aishwarya will soon exchange vows with actor Thambi Ramaiah’s son, actor Umapathy. The two actors have been in a relationship for a while and now the families have decided to take it to the next step.

Actor and director Thambi Ramaiah, speaking to us from the sets of Laal Salaam, says, “Yes, it’s true. It started with the reality show Survivor Arjun sir anchored and Umapathy was a contestant in it. Looks like sir was impressed with his attitude and that’s how it all started. I was looking for a prospective bride for Umapathy for a while and a few months ago, his mother asked me to not look any more. I gave him time till my birthday (June 19) to give us a name and ten days before that, he told me about Arjun sir’s daughter.”

Joking about how Umapathy demanded his marriage to happen this year, Thambi Ramaiah adds, “A few days back, both the families met at the Anjaneyar temple that Arjun sir had built and decided to proceed further. We again caught up recently at Arjun sir’s house. Sir and I will soon fix the wedding date and share it officially on Umapathy’s birthday on November 8. It will be in January 2024 (Thai Maasam).

Meanwhile, Umapathy, who made his acting debut in 2017’s Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, is awaiting the release of his directorial debut Raja Kili. The film stars his father Thambi Ramaiah along with Samuthirakani. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be making her Telugu debut with a film that’s directed by Arjun himself. Arjun is playing an important role in Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and Thambi Ramaiah has a slew of films in different stages of production.