Arjun Sarja to star in his directorial ‘Seetha Payana’; first look out

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Arjun Sarja is set to direct ‘Seetha Payana’ starring daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra. The movie will release in multiple languages

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Sarja from ‘Seetha Payana’.

Arjun Sarja will star in his directorial Seetha Payana. The multilingual movie will have his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra playing the lead roles.

Sarja, the seasoned actor-director, is set to play the role of Giri in the movie. The actor’s first-look from Seetha Payana was released on October 07, 2024. The movie will be released in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

Aishwarya plays a character named Seetha while Niranjan essays the role of Abhi in the movie. SeethaPayana is produced by Arjun’s banner Sree Ram Film International.

ALSO READ:Arjun Sarja returns to direction with ‘Seetha Payana’

Arjun recently scripted the Kannada movie Martin, starring his nephew Dhruva Sarja. The actor will next be seen in Ajith Kumar’s highly-anticipated Tamil movie Vidaamuyarchi.

