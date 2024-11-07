 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arjun Sarja to star in his directorial ‘Seetha Payana’; first look out

Arjun Sarja is set to direct ‘Seetha Payana’ starring daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra. The movie will release in multiple languages

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Sarja from ‘Seetha Payana’.

Arjun Sarja from ‘Seetha Payana’.

Arjun Sarja will star in his directorial Seetha Payana. The multilingual movie will have his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra playing the lead roles.

‘Martin’ row: Are makers of the Dhruva Sarja starrer against YouTube reviewers?

Sarja, the seasoned actor-director, is set to play the role of Giri in the movie. The actor’s first-look from Seetha Payana was released on October 07, 2024. The movie will be released in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

Aishwarya plays a character named Seetha while Niranjan essays the role of Abhi in the movie. SeethaPayana is produced by Arjun’s banner Sree Ram Film International.

ALSO READ:Arjun Sarja returns to direction with ‘Seetha Payana’

Arjun recently scripted the Kannada movie Martin, starring his nephew Dhruva Sarja. The actor will next be seen in Ajith Kumar’s highly-anticipated Tamil movie Vidaamuyarchi.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.