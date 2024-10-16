ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Sarja returns to direction with ‘Seetha Payana’

Updated - October 16, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Arjun Sarja’s next directorial has been titled ‘Seetha Payana’ and the movie will be produced by Sree Ram Films International, headed by the actor-filmmaker

The Hindu Bureau

Actor filmmaker Arjun Sarja. | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash

Seasoned actor Arjun Sarja is set to don the director’s hat again. The actor last directed the 2018 Kannada movie Prema Baraha, starring his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Chandan Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Martin’ movie review: Dhruva Sarja’s ambitious action-thriller is marred by its brash execution

Arjun’s latest directorial has been titled Seetha Payana. The movie, to be originally shot in Kannada, will also be dubbed to Telugu and Tamil. The details of cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed from the makers.

The movie will be produced under the banner Sree Ram Films International, headed by Arjun. The film’s main lead hasn’t been announced yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Aishwarya Arjun marries Umapathy Ramaiah; photos from the star-studded ceremony out

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen in a prominent role in Leo (2023), starring Vijay. Arjun played an antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller. Arjun is part of Vidaamuyarchi, the highly anticipated Tamil movie starring Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Arjun also wrote the story of Martin, the latest big Kannada release. Starring Arjun’s nephew Dhruva Sarja, Martin was directed by A P Arjun. The action thriller stars Dhruva in dual roles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US