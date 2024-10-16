Arjun Sarja returns to direction with ‘Seetha Payana’

Seasoned actor Arjun Sarja is set to don the director’s hat again. The actor last directed the 2018 Kannada movie Prema Baraha, starring his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Chandan Kumar.

Arjun’s latest directorial has been titled Seetha Payana. The movie, to be originally shot in Kannada, will also be dubbed to Telugu and Tamil. The details of cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed from the makers.

The visionary behind some of the most heartfelt stories ❤‍🔥



'Action King' #ArjunSarja' is back with his next directorial, #SeethaPayanam❤



An emotional voyage that will tug at your heartstrings ❤‍🔥



A trilingual film in Telugu, Tamil & Kannada✨@akarjunofficialpic.twitter.com/oGpdNn0FnK — Sree Raam Film International (@SreeRaamFilms) October 16, 2024

The movie will be produced under the banner Sree Ram Films International, headed by Arjun. The film’s main lead hasn’t been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen in a prominent role in Leo (2023), starring Vijay. Arjun played an antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller. Arjun is part of Vidaamuyarchi, the highly anticipated Tamil movie starring Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Arjun also wrote the story of Martin, the latest big Kannada release. Starring Arjun’s nephew Dhruva Sarja, Martin was directed by A P Arjun. The action thriller stars Dhruva in dual roles.