Arjun Sarja returns to direction with ‘Seetha Payana’

Arjun Sarja’s next directorial has been titled ‘Seetha Payana’ and the movie will be produced by Sree Ram Films International, headed by the actor-filmmaker

Updated - October 16, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor filmmaker Arjun Sarja.

Actor filmmaker Arjun Sarja. | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash

Seasoned actor Arjun Sarja is set to don the director’s hat again. The actor last directed the 2018 Kannada movie Prema Baraha, starring his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Chandan Kumar.

‘Martin’ movie review: Dhruva Sarja’s ambitious action-thriller is marred by its brash execution

Arjun’s latest directorial has been titled Seetha Payana. The movie, to be originally shot in Kannada, will also be dubbed to Telugu and Tamil. The details of cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed from the makers.

The movie will be produced under the banner Sree Ram Films International, headed by Arjun. The film’s main lead hasn’t been announced yet.

Aishwarya Arjun marries Umapathy Ramaiah; photos from the star-studded ceremony out

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen in a prominent role in Leo (2023), starring Vijay. Arjun played an antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller. Arjun is part of Vidaamuyarchi, the highly anticipated Tamil movie starring Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Arjun also wrote the story of Martin, the latest big Kannada release. Starring Arjun’s nephew Dhruva Sarja, Martin was directed by A P Arjun. The action thriller stars Dhruva in dual roles.

Published - October 16, 2024 01:04 pm IST

