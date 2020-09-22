Arjun Rampal’s next film titled ‘Nail Polish’

22 September 2020 13:41 IST

Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the courtroom thriller stars Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari besides Rampal, and will premiere on ZEE5

Actor Arjun Rampal has started work on his next project: a courtroom thriller, Nail Polish, which is set for a digital premiere on ZEE5.

Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the film, which also stars Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles, follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative.

Bhargava Krishna confirms that the filming for the movie is underway with adequate precautionary measures in place.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement, Rampal, who plays the role of a defence lawyer in the film, says, “The script is as intriguing as the title. This is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits [as actors].” This is Rampal’s second collaboration with ZEE5 after The Final Call.