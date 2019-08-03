Arjun Kapoor watches Ajith’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’

The Bollywood actor was in Chennai recently to catch Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

The makers of Nerkonda Paarvai hosted a special screening recently for select Kollywood celebrities. Interestingly, producer Boney Kapoor’s son and actor Arjun Kapoor flew down to Chennai to catch the Ajith Kumar-starrer, and was seen bonding with actor Arun Vijay, who was one among the celebrities to attend the premiere show. The news comes amidst rumours that Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is likely to make her Tamil debut with Ajith Kumar’s next.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink and stars Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinatha, AbiramiVenkatachalam and Adhik Ravichandran in important roles. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is gearing up for a release on August 8. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has projects like Panipet and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.